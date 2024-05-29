Aishwarya Rai gives fans a rare glimpse into her Cannes preparations

Aishwarya Rai gives fans behind-the-scenes glimpse of her Cannes preparations

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, has treated her fans with never-before-seen photos on social media. The actress shared pictures from the moments before her dazzling appearances on the prestigious red carpet event.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Aishwarya is seen getting glammed up for the festival. Clad in a bathrobe, she sits relaxed as her makeup artists work their magic. The diva engages with her fans through candid pictures, showing the process of applying eye makeup and mascara. With a radiant smile and sensuous poses, she offers her enthusiasts a glimpse behind the curtain.

Fans were quick to shower praise on their favorite star. Well-known singer Harshdeep Kaur called her “Beautiful inside out”. Many referred to her as the “Beauty Queen” and “Most beautiful woman”. The pictures went viral, with fans marveling at Aishwarya's natural charm and grace.

Aishwarya's Cannes journey was nothing short of spectacular. From an exquisite black and gold gown to a dramatic blue and silver ensemble, she turned heads on the red carpet with her impeccable sartorial choices. Recalling her debut in 2002 alongside Shah Rukh Khan for Devdas premier, she continues to represent Indian culture globally with elegance and passion. Whether serving as a jury member or gracing the event with family, she elevates the fan-favorite event with traditional Indian attires each time.

With well-structured outfits and bold makeup looks over the years, Aishwarya is hailed as the ‘Cannes Queen'. Her followers received an intimate backstage view of the preparations that craft such mesmerizing transformations. This sneak peek reinforces her status as an iconic star and fashion maven with both talent and beauty in abundance.