Leaders in Tech and Innovation Gather in Delhi: Exploring the Future of AI in India and its Socio-Economic Impact

Leading entrepreneurs and technologists came together in Delhi recently to discuss opportunities and challenges in building responsible artificial intelligence solutions for India. Hosted by media company INC42 and technology giant Microsoft, the exclusive event ‘The AI Connect' aimed to promote discussion around the ethical development and deployment of AI.

Over 20 founders and heads of technology from sectors such as e-commerce, insurtech and SaaS attended the gathering on May 15th. Speakers included Aashish Jindal of investment firm Grip Invest and Ashwarya Garg of HYPD, as well as the founders of InsuranceDekho, TrulyMadly and Track N Tell.

Key topics on the agenda included considerations around AI adoption for startups and enterprises. Speakers addressed regulatory issues and the government's role in fostering a culture of responsibility in AI. Participants also shared their views on job impacts, the need for dedicated AI teams, and potential applications for generative AI tools.

In an engaging opening discussion, Nitin Jain of B2B marketplace OfBusiness emphasized the importance of companies prioritizing AI through specialized functions and technologies. He outlined how his own startup uses AI bots, language models and sentiment analysis to help customers.

Further insights came from Jaspreet Bindra of advisory The Tech Whisperer. While noting AI's transformative effects, he highlighted the lack of clarity around specific use cases – especially for generative AI. Microsoft Asia's Mike Yeh and MeitY Startup Hub CEO Jeet Vijay then weighed in on regulatory perspectives from industry and policy.