CoinDCX Launches CoinDCX Prime for High Net Worth Investors: India’s Leading Crypto Exchange Aims to Attract $100 Million in Assets Under Management by 2025

Leading Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has rolled out a new programme called CoinDCX Prime focused on providing personalised investment services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This move comes at a time when participation from such sophisticated investors in the crypto sector is on the rise in .

Through CoinDCX Prime, the platform aims to facilitate investments worth $100 million in assets under management by 2025. The new initiative will cater specifically to investors with a minimum portfolio size of 50 lakh Indian Rupees. Prime members will enjoy features like direct access to experts, exclusive market insights, and priority access to new product launches.

The programme enhances CoinDCX's existing portfolio of services such as reduced trading fees for large traders and direct over-the-counter trading assistance. Additionally, Prime clients will pay the lowest commission and receive custody of assets and capital gains without extra charges. CoinDCX believes this tailored approach will create an optimal experience for discerning investors.

Since launching in 2018, CoinDCX has onboarded over 14 million users and secured over $90 million in venture funding from prominent backers. With a growing user base and strong support from investors, the company continues innovating to meet the needs of sophisticated market participants entering the cryptocurrency sector in India. The rollout of CoinDCX Prime comes on the heels of the platform's announcement to build an in-house blockchain network and expand into decentralized products and services.

It remains to be seen how regulatory changes and increased taxation impact industry participation in India. While some players have exited the market, CoinDCX is strategically diversifying its product offerings and catering to different investor segments to solidify its position as a leader in this fast-evolving space.

