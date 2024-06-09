back to top
Search
IndiaLand for jobs ‘scam’: Delhi HC directs medical evaluation of Lalu’s aide...
India

Land for jobs ‘scam’: Delhi HC directs medical evaluation of Lalu’s aide Amit Katyal

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the constitution of a medical board to evaluate the medical condition of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Amit Katyal, who sought interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for- scam in the Indian Railways.

The High Court observed that even though the report from the jail did not indicate any “underlying medical condition”, the accused recently had a bariatric surgery and, therefore, asked the AIIMS director to immediately constitute the team of doctors from minimum three different specialties to ascertain the nature of ailments he is suffering from.     The High Court emphasised that the right of of an individual, being a facet of right to life under Article 21, cannot be abridged without due process of law in a mechanical manner and an individual can be released on an interim bail when specialized treatment. “The Court cannot assume the role of an expert and make an assessment of its own as regard the medical condition of the petitioner… In the circumstances, this Court deems it appropriate to constitute a medical board to evaluate the medical condition of the petitioner,” concluded a vacation bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan in an order passed on June 7.

The High Court said after the evaluation of medical records and examination of the petitioner accused, the medical board shall furnish a report on or before June 14.

The report must indicate whether the petitioner requires such specialized treatment, personal care and special diet which cannot be provided in the primary healthcare facility of jail, it stated. The counsel for the Enforcement Directorate submitted that the medical ailments of the petitioner were not serious and the requisite medical attention was being provided to him in the jail premises. Represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vikas Pahwa, Katyal had approached the High Court earlier this month for medical interim bail, stating he has undergone bariatric surgery and has also 10 kgs weight and he needs to undergo further treatment which is not available in the Tihar jail where he is lodged.

Katyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 11, 2023 under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe agency has alleged that Katyal had acquired land from several job aspirants on behalf of the RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The ED has claimed that Katyal was the director of a company named AK Infosystems Private Limited, which acquired land from candidates “on behalf” of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Some other members of the RJD supremo's family are also accused in the case. The matter would be heard next on June 17.

 

 

 

 

 

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi To NEET Aspirants: ‘I Will Be Your Voice In Parliament’
Next article
AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Punjab Police officers asked to be present in offices to resolve public grievances

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday directed all...

Monsoon reaches Mumbai 2 days early

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI:  The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Sunday,...

Nirmala Sitharaman among 7 women part of new council of ministers; Irani, Lekhi dropped

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Jun 9: Seven women, including two in...

10 Vande Bharat drivers attend Modi’s oath ceremony; union demands improved work conditions

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 9: A loco pilots’ union hailed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Punjab Police officers asked to be present in offices to resolve...

Monsoon reaches Mumbai 2 days early

Nirmala Sitharaman among 7 women part of new council of ministers;...