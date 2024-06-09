back to top
Search
IndiaAAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not...
India

AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 9: Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti, who had earlier vowed to shave his head if Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again, on Sunday refused to make good on his promise.

Bharti said Modi's third term was not solely his own but rather a result of consolidated efforts of allies part of the NDA.

“I stated that I would shave my head if he were elected for a third term. However, he has not won on his own, he has won the election with the support of his alliance,” he told PTI on phone.

“I stand by my words. If he did not win on his own, it's not his victory. So, as I said, if he has not won independently, I will not shave my head,” he said.

Bharti had ahead of the results announced on social media platform X, “I will shave off my head if Mr. Modi becomes PM for the third time.”

Consequent to the third term of the Modi government, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor in a post on X asked Bharti to shave his head immediately.

“We know Aam Aadmi Party leaders have no respect for their words, but this time people want Somnath Bharti to either shave his head or quit public life,” Kapoor said.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a third term, matching Jawaharlal Nehru's record.

 

 

Previous article
Land for jobs ‘scam’: Delhi HC directs medical evaluation of Lalu’s aide Amit Katyal
Next article
10 Vande Bharat drivers attend Modi’s oath ceremony; union demands improved work conditions
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Punjab Police officers asked to be present in offices to resolve public grievances

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday directed all...

Monsoon reaches Mumbai 2 days early

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI:  The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Sunday,...

Nirmala Sitharaman among 7 women part of new council of ministers; Irani, Lekhi dropped

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Jun 9: Seven women, including two in...

10 Vande Bharat drivers attend Modi’s oath ceremony; union demands improved work conditions

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 9: A loco pilots’ union hailed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Punjab Police officers asked to be present in offices to resolve...

Monsoon reaches Mumbai 2 days early

Nirmala Sitharaman among 7 women part of new council of ministers;...