Ladakh's Diverse Leaders Unite for Epic World Yoga Day Event in Leh!
Leh, June 21: Multi-faith leaders participated in the 10th UN International Day of Yoga in Leh, , under the banner of the Indian Minorities Foundation and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative to take yoga to the and make it a global phenomenon.

According to the Indian Minorities Foundation, the leaders said that this is the best gift of to the world under PM Modi's leadership.
The leaders performed yoga in unison with the students in the serene landscape of Leh, Ladakh.
Bhikku Sanghsena, Leader of the Maha Bodhi International Medidation Centre, said, “I believe this is an excellent initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga started from India but it remained limited to our country and did not spread much across the world. It is through the initiative of PM Modi that it has spread to every nook and cranny of the world.”
Swami Dayadhipanada, Medical Superintendent of Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, also spoke on the occasion and said, “PM Modi has successfully made it an international yoga day wherein people from all parts of the world are practicing yoga for unity and for and wellness. In modern times, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol are increasing. All these diseases can be prevented, or rather reversed, by a proper way of life, which we call yoga's way of life.”

J&K Govt Raises Bar with 7.1% GPF Interest Rate Boost!
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

