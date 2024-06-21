back to top
Colombian marine biologist dedicates life’s work to protecting endangered dolphin populations in the Amazon River

A Guardian of the Amazon
For over 30 years, Colombian marine biologist Fernando Trujillo has called the Amazon River basin his home as he works tirelessly to protect its most iconic residents – the pink river dolphins. After first venturing into the Amazonian rivers in 1987 at the encouragement of famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, Trujillo was struck by the natural majesty of the ecosystem but also noticed signs of declines in dolphin numbers.

Partnering with Local Communities
Realizing he needed local knowledge to navigate the complex waterways and study the elusive dolphins, Trujillo forged strong bonds with the Tikuna people. Dubbed “Omacha”, which means a dolphin transforming into a man, by the indigenous group for his dedication, Trujillo now oversees a conservation foundation that employs a community-centric approach. Working with river-based communities on initiatives like dolphin-friendly fishing is key to effecting long-lasting change.

Sounding the Alarm on Population Declines
Through decades of hands-on including checks and satellite tagging, Trujillo confirmed worrying drops in pink and tucuxi dolphin numbers. He identified threats like overfishing, pollution and habitat loss taking a significant toll. With both species now considered endangered, Trujillo has helped draft the first global declaration to safeguard river dolphins while training other scientists.

Champion of the Entire Ecosystem
Seeing the dolphins as sentinels for wider river health, Trujillo expanded his work to encompass the full aquatic realm and endangered species like manatees. He contributes to major expeditions that also aid local people reliant on the ecosystem's integrity. For Trujillo, protecting the rivers themselves is paramount to shield the incredible biodiversity of the Amazon basin.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

