back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirKU postpones 2nd, 4th Semester Exams scheduled from July-15, 16
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    KU postpones 2nd, 4th Semester Exams scheduled from July-15, 16

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Jul 12: Following the announcement of summer break in colleges, University of Kashmir (KU) Friday postponed all UG examination of 2nd and 4th semester scheduled from July-15 and 16.

    Assistant Controller of Examination at KU in an order said that the examinations were postponed due to the announcement of summer vacation in colleges of Kashmir division.

    “It is notified for the information of all UG Candidates of 2nd and 4th Semesters that their examinations scheduled to be held from 15-07-2024 and 16-07-2024 respectively have been postponed due to summer break in the Colleges,” it reads.

    The official further said that it will issue revised date sheets separately.

    Earlier, the and Kashmir Higher Department announced summer vacation for all Government Degree College of Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu division from July-15.

    Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar in an order said that the vacations shall be observed from July-15 to July-24.

    “All the Government Degree Colleges falling in the Kashmir division and Winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation with efect from July-15-2024 ot 24th July,” it reads.

    Previous article
    Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Baramulla
    Next article
    Amid forecast of rains, temp settles below normal in J&K parts
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Over 4,600 devotees leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 13: A fresh batch of 4,669 pilgrims,...

    J&K Reorganization Act Gets Amended, More Powers for LG

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 13: The Ministry of Home Affairs enacted...

    CS reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 12: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday held...

    Assembly Elections: ECI directs completion of voter lists by Aug 20

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT Refund Fraud Case | Enforcement directorate attaches fresh assets

    Over 4,600 devotees leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

    J&K Reorganization Act Gets Amended, More Powers for LG