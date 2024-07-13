KU postpones 2nd, 4th Semester Exams scheduled from July-15, 16

SRINAGAR, Jul 12: Following the announcement of summer break in Kashmir colleges, University of Kashmir (KU) Friday postponed all UG examination of 2nd and 4th semester scheduled from July-15 and 16.

Assistant Controller of Examination at KU in an order said that the examinations were postponed due to the announcement of summer vacation in colleges of Kashmir division.

“It is notified for the information of all UG Candidates of 2nd and 4th Semesters that their examinations scheduled to be held from 15-07-2024 and 16-07-2024 respectively have been postponed due to summer break in the Colleges,” it reads.

The official further said that it will issue revised date sheets separately.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department announced summer vacation for all Government Degree College of Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu division from July-15.

Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar in an order said that the vacations shall be observed from July-15 to July-24.

“All the Government Degree Colleges falling in the Kashmir division and Winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation with efect from July-15-2024 ot 24th July,” it reads.