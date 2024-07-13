back to top
    Amid forecast of rains, temp settles below normal in J&K parts

    Brief spell of rains expected till July 20: Weatherman

    Tawi, Jul 12: Amidst the forecast of moderate rainfall and flash floods in Jammu and , the maximum temperature has recorded a dip on Friday with Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, recording a day temperature of 29.6 degree Celsius.

    The three stations in Jammu division including Jammu, Katra and Bhaderwah, have recorded below normal temperatures today.

    In Jammu, the mercury settled at 34.0 degree Celsius while Katra and Bhaderwah recorded 30.4 degree Celsius and 27.2 degree Celsius respectively.

    As per the details, Banihal and Batote recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degree Celsius and 28.1 degree Celsius respectively.

    The highest temperature in Kashmir was recorded at Kupwara at 31.2 degree Celsius while the mercury in other parts settled below 30 degree Celsius today.

    Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, has recorded a maximum temperature of 2702 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination has recorded a maximum temperature of 25.1 degree Celsius.

    In Kokernag, the mercury settled at 25.8 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, the mercury settled at 22.2 degree Celsius.

    The details however, reveal that except for Kupwara and Gulmarg, the mercury settled below normal in rest parts of the Valley today.

    Meanwhile, the weatherman here has predicted a brief spell of rain for the next few days.

    Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, told KNO from July 13 to July 15, a brief spell of rain and thundershower is expected at scattered places while a brief spell of rain and thundershower is expected at isolated places on July 16 and July 17.

    From July 18 to July 20, the MeT Director said that a brief spell of rain and thundershower is expected at scattered places.

