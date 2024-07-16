back to top
    KU, Colleges announce 10-days summer break for from July-18
    KU, Colleges announce 10-days summer break for from July-18

    Srinagar, July 15: The University of (KU) Monday announced summer break for its affiliated colleges from July-18 to July-27.

    Dean College Development Council in an order however said that teaching and non-teaching staff should be available in the college on the inspection days as and when required.

    “All private sector colleges falling in Kashmir division and winter zone of division affiliated with KU that they shall observe summer break from 18.07.2024 to 27.07.2024,” it reads.

    It also said, “However, all teaching and non-teaching staff should be available in the college on the inspection days as and when required. Further, Library should remain open.”

     

