back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirCS for smooth movement of fruit laden trucks on NH-44
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    CS for smooth movement of fruit laden trucks on NH-44

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, July 15: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Monday directed the stakeholders for working out strategy to further reduce the travel time on Srinagar Highway for the fruit laden trucks.

    Among others the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary, APD; Divisional Commissioner ;  IG Traffic and other senior officers while Jammu based officers participated virtually.

    Regarding movement of fruit laden trucks from the valley, the Chief Secretary stressed on making a comprehensive plan for smooth movement of these vehicles to further reduce the travel time for perishable items. He asked for marking the fruit-laden trucks with specially designed stickers for identification and giving unhindered access to reach the Mandis outside so that the growers don't suffer any losses.

    While calling for enhancing level of enforcement especially on the critical stretches of the road, the Chief Secretary told the officers to utilize alternate assets like Mughal Road and Jawahar Tunnel optimally to reduce the traffic congestion on NH-44. He asked them to ensure that oil tankers and other empty trucks moving towards Jammu should be directed to take towards Mughal road. He said that the fruit trucks should have an option to make use of Jawahar tunnel in case there is an apprehension of delay via Quazigund tunnel.

    He asked the concerned officers to make use of lean windows optimally by diverting most of the heavy vehicles during the underutilized period. He also asked the NHAI to further improve the overall road surface besides blacktopping of potholed portion near Magarkote and sort out all other minor issues without any undue delay.

    In his presentation, the IG Traffic, Bhim Sen Tuti, highlighted the pattern of traffic on the highway through various studies and algorithms. He presented the day-wise and seasonal behavior of traffic along with analysis of time taken by each class and size of the vehicle. He also dwelt upon causal analysis of each aspect of this traffic behavior besides highlighting certain remedial measures.

    He said that travel time has reduced considerably between Navyug and Chenani-Nashri tunnels over the corresponding years due to efficient traffic management and better road surface.

    Previous article
    KU, Colleges announce 10-days summer break for from July-18
    Next article
    KPDCL to remotely disconnect smart metered consumers, meter tampering
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    KPDCL to remotely disconnect smart metered consumers, meter tampering

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 15: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL)...

    KU, Colleges announce 10-days summer break for from July-18

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 15: The University of Kashmir (KU) Monday...

    J&K Higher Edu Deptt mulls ‘Private University Policy’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, July 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education...

    Amarnath Yatra surpasses 3 lakh mark in 16 days

    Northlines Northlines -
    Fresh batch of nearly 5000 pilgrims leaves from Jammu Jammu,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Veteran spinner shares insight on observing evolution in Kohli’s persona over...

    Spain’s Euro Victory Symbolizes Progress in Embracing Diversity in Football

    Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav frontrunners to lead India in T20Is...