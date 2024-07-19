KU announces Summer Vacation for Main, Satellite Campuses from July-25

Srinagar, July 18: The University of Kashmir Thursday announced summer break for its main and satellite campuses from July-25.

Joint Director of Academic Affairs at KU said the campuses shall observe the vacation from July-25 to August-03.

“All the teaching Departments of the University and its satellite campuses shall observe summer vacations 25th July, 2024 to 3rd August, 2024,” reads the order.

The KU official said Departmental offices shall function normally and the Heads, Directors, Coordinators of the Departments, Campuses and Centres shall ensure that the examinations, if any, and other administrative activities are conducted as per schedule.