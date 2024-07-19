Another batch leaves for Amarnath Shrine

Jammu Tawi, Jul 18: A fresh batch of 4,383 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath Shrine early Thursday, officials said.

The 21st batch of pilgrims, which included 1,086 women and eight children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 157 vehicles at 3.15 am, they said.

While the 2,682 pilgrims will be reaching Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, the rest of 1,701 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.