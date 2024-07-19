back to top
    JammuAnother batch leaves for Amarnath Shrine
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Another batch leaves for Amarnath Shrine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Jul 18: A fresh batch of 4,383 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath Shrine early Thursday, officials said.

    The 21st batch of pilgrims, which included 1,086 women and eight children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 157 vehicles at 3.15 am, they said.

    While the 2,682 pilgrims will be reaching Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, the rest of 1,701 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

    The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

    Previous article
    KU announces Summer Vacation for Main, Satellite Campuses from July-25
    Next article
    Ex- Gen Secy Bar Association Mohd Ashraf Bhat arrested
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

