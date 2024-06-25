back to top
Korean Air Flight Makes Emergency Descent: Passengers Sustain Injuries

By: Northlines

Date:

A Korean Air flight encountered difficulties earlier this week, forcing the plane to rapidly descend over 26,000 feet and making an emergency landing. Onboard passengers were left scrambling for oxygen as their flight turned harrowing.

Flight KE189 departed Seoul on June 22nd, carrying over 200 passengers en route to Taiwan. However, just under an hour into the flight, the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft experienced issues with its pressurization system. This caused the plane's cabin altitude to rise sharply, resulting in a steep uncontrolled descent of nearly 27,000 feet in approximately 15 minutes.

Oxygen masks automatically deployed inside the cabin as several passengers developed symptoms like hyperventilation and severe ear pain. Young children were distressed by the incident as well. The sudden change in air pressure wreaked havoc onboard and panicked travelers.

The pilots were compelled to make an emergency landing in Taiwan. Seventeen individuals required medical evaluation upon arrival, though none sustained critical injuries. The affected aircraft was removed from service for a full technical investigation.

Korean Air has apologized for the ordeal. They are working closely with authorities to pinpoint the root cause and ensure all safety protocols are followed. The airline understands this was a frightening experience for travelers and is providing full support. While concerning, swift emergency procedures likely prevented worse outcomes. This incident highlights the need for ongoing maintenance and vigilance in air travel.

Fashion Tech Startup Zyod Secures $18 Million to Fuel Global Expansion Plans
