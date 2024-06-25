back to top
Fashion Tech Startup Zyod Secures $18 Million to Fuel Global Expansion Plans
Startup News

Fashion Tech Startup Zyod Secures $18 Million to Fuel Global Expansion Plans

By: Northlines

Date:

Zyod, a Gurgaon-based B2B platform that facilitates apparel sourcing and manufacturing, has closed an $18 million funding round led by RTP Global. The Series A investment will allow the company to drive further growth in markets and strengthen its supply chain .

Founded in 2019, Zyod connects global fashion brands directly to a network of vetted manufacturing partners across Asia and Africa. Through its digital platform, customers can source prototype designs, place bulk orders, and track production – all within a single interface. By streamlining the process from concept to consumer, Zyod helps brands accelerate product development and scale into new geographies.

To date, the startup has launched over 100,000 styles for clients like Reliance, Aditya Birla Fashion, and FirstCry. Around 80% of current originates from domestic retailers, but Zyod now aims to boost overseas sales over the coming years. Proceeds from the Series A round will fund expansion into 40 new international markets, growing the company's supplier base and technological capabilities.

Key investors in the round included RTP Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, and Trifecta Capital. This follows Zyod's $3.5 million seed financing led by Lightspeed last year. As one of 's fastest growing B2B e-commerce platforms in the apparel sector, Zyod is well-positioned to capture opportunities in global fashion sourcing and manufacturing. The fresh capital injection will support its mission of setting the new standard for speed, quality and reliability in this space.

FDA allows sale of menthol e-cigarettes despite health risks to youth
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

