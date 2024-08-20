Kiran Choudhary resigns as MLA amid reports of being BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Haryana

Prominent political figure Kiran Choudhary recently tendered her resignation from the state legislative assembly. Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta confirmed accepting the resignation of Choudhary, who represented the constituency of Tosham.

Reports indicate Choudhary is poised to emerge as the nominee of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election. Senior party sources stated she will file her nomination papers for the seat on Wednesday, with MLAs accompanying her in a sign of endorsement.

The Rajya Sabha position opened up after current MP Deepender Hooda shifted to the lower house following his election victory from Rohtak in the recent national polls. Hooda's term in the upper house was slated to conclude in April 2026.

Notably, Choudhary and her daughter Shruti, a former Lok Sabha member from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, exited the opposition Congress party back in June to join the BJP. The resignation from the assembly now appears geared towards facilitating Choudhary's nomination for the prestigious Rajya Sabha role.

Her prospective candidacy signals the BJP's effort to further reinforce its presence in the state legislative council through the impending by-election. The nomination process and outcome will be closely watched given Choudhary's political pedigree and experience.