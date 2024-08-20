back to top
    Hisar locals question civic development priorities as flooding issues persist
    Hisar locals question civic development priorities as flooding issues persist

    By: Northlines

    As heavy rains caused waterlogging issues yet again in parts of Hisar city this week, local residents and councillors have questioned the administration's focus on installing architectural replicas instead of addressing infrastructure problems.

    Health Minister and Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta recently inaugurated models of famous landmarks like the Red Fort and Gate situated around prominent traffic circles and intersections in the city. However, these projects worth over Rs. 66 lakhs have faced backlash given the lack of a functioning drainage system in many neighborhoods.

    When modest showers are enough to inundate roads, questions are being raised about the rationale behind allocating public money to beautification efforts instead of upgrading civic amenities. Flash floods after brief spells of rain have led to unfortunate accidents in the past too.

    Parks and facilities also get submerged regularly due to inadequate stormwater drainage. Locals complain of sewage backflows and accidents caused by potholes plaguing the city.

    While supporters argue the replicas symbolize pride and beautify Hisar, critics argue basic infrastructure should take priority. With streets rendered unusable at the slightest drizzle, there are demands for improved piped sewer networks and engineered drains to prevent waterlogging woes.

    The administration maintains drainage is being enhanced but can only do so much against very heavy precipitation. However, residents want development works focused first on solving frequent urban flooding problems through a holistic solution before non-essential decorative projects. Unless living conditions are upgraded, questions over allocation of public monies may continue to dog city authorities.

    US cautions Indian exporters on supplying potentially sensitive 'dual-use' technologies to Russia
