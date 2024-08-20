back to top
Search
    BusinessUS cautions Indian exporters on supplying potentially sensitive 'dual-use' technologies to Russia
    Business

    US cautions Indian exporters on supplying potentially sensitive ‘dual-use’ technologies to Russia

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, US authorities have stepped up engagement with Indian companies exporting goods to Russia. According to government sources who spoke to this publication, US officials are advising firms on restrictions surrounding certain “dual-use” technologies and components.

    Dual-use refers to items that have commercial as well as potential military applications. These include electronics, machinery, software and other technologies. While not bound by Western sanctions, has seen exports to Russia rise in recent months. However, American interlocutors are making businesses more aware of products prohibited for end-uses.

    Last year, a Bengaluru startup was sanctioned by the US for allegedly supplying such to Russia. Indian banks have also been privately warned against facilitating sensitive trades. Meanwhile, overall exports jumped 40% in 2023, led by engineering goods, organic chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

    As Washington tracks Russian procurement amid heightened military spending, it is focussed on ensuring certain items do not enable the country's weapons programs. Indian authorities maintain such exports are not of the most restricted “SCOMET” category. Still, US engagement aims to prudently manage cooperation amid geopolitical tensions. Firms would do well to conduct due diligence given the sensitivity.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Himcare expenditure in Himachal surges five-fold to Rs 464 crore in two years amid seven-fold rise in beneficiaries
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    African FinTech Waza Raises $8 Million to Digitize Cross-Border Payments for Businesses

    Northlines Northlines -
    Despite rising demand for global trade, businesses in emerging...

    Finance Minister directs boost to deposit mobilization at public sector banks

    Northlines Northlines -
    Finance Minister urges Public Sector Banks to ramp up...

    New study reveals significant income gap faced by Dalit business owners in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    New research reveals significant income disparity faced by Dalit...

    Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development Says IMF Advisor

    Northlines Northlines -
    The path to becoming a developed nation will require...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himcare expenditure in Himachal surges five-fold to Rs 464 crore in...

    Bollywood Actor Shreyas Talpade Speaks Out After Fake Death Reports Surface...

    ‘Are we safe at night’: Midnight candle march at Shimla’s Ridge...