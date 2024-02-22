Khelo India Winter Games | Nisith Pramanik Flags Off Women’s Mountain Ski Event

GULMARG, Feb 22: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik today flagged off women's mountain ski event at Kongdoori Phase 1 here during the ongoing 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games.

After flagging off the event, the Union Minister appreciated the enthusiasm and talent of participating female skiers and encouraged them to pursue their passion for winter sports.

The Minister also interacted with the players and officials on the occasion. He expressed satisfaction over the successful organisation of this national event and praised the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as well as the J&K Sports Council.

Nisith Pramanik remarked that the Khelo India Winter Games is a major event that showcases the potential of Gulmarg as the capital of winter sports in the country. He said that next edition of event would be even bigger with all the international standards. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for their support and guidance in developing sports infrastructure in J&K and promoting winter sports among the youth.

Minister further said that the Khelo India Winter Games is not only a sports event, but a snow festival that celebrates beauty and culture of Gulmarg and J&K. He added that the event has boosted tourism and economy of the region and attracted visitors from across the country and abroad.

He remarked that J&K has transitioned into a new era of prosperity and peace under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The Minister expressed hope that Khelo India Winter Games would inspire more youngsters to take up winter sports and excel in them. He said that the government is committed to provide all the necessary facilities and support to the budding sportspersons and make India a global leader in winter sports.