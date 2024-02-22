J&K approves development of 7 new Industrial Estates

JAMMU, Feb 22: Administrative Council (AC) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval for the development of seven new Industrial Estates in the UT of J&K spread over 5290 kanals of land for an amount of Rs. 304.51 Crores .

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The estimated investment in these seven new Industrial Estates is Rs. 8700.16 Crores with employment potential of 28376 persons. These 7 new Industrial Estates are situated at Banderpora Budgam, Sempora Medicity, Srinagar, Bhagthali, Kathua, Karandi, Samba, Trenz, Shopian, Hariparigam Tral Pulwama and Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk Srinagar.

New Industrial Estate Banderpora Budgam involving 64 kanals of State Land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.74 crore by IRCON. The Project would attract investment to the extent of Rs. 78.12 Crore and generate 735 employments.

New Industrial Estate at Sempora Medicity, Srinagar involving 517 kanals of State land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.60 crore by IRCON. The Project would attract an investment of Rs.1825.45 Crore and has employment generation potential of around 11643 (approx.)

New Industrial Estate at Bhagthali, Kathua involving 2949 kanals of State Land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 83.13 Crore by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.4599.89 crore and has employment potential of around 8278 (approx.)

New Industrial Estate at Karandi, Samba involving 460 kanals of State/Private land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 34.45 Crores by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.756.89 crore has employment potential of around 3965 (approx.).

The new Industrial Estate at Trenz, Shopian involving 500 kanals of State land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 68.06 crores by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.850 crore has employment potential of around 900 (approx.)

New Industrial Estate at Hariparigam Tral Pulwama involving of 200 kanals of land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 28.17 Crores by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.124.81 crore and has employment potential of around 2500 (approx.).

New Industrial Estate at Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk Srinagar involving 600 kanals of land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 45.36 Crores by IRCON. The Project will attract investment of Rs.465 crore and has employment potential of around 355 (approx.)