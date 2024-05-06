Khandelwal inspects USBRL Project in J&K

Katra: Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board carried out an intensive & detailed inspection of the Srinagar- Sangaldan-Katra section of the prestigious National Project of USBRL on 05.05.2024 along with the senior officers of NR & KRCL.

He started his inspection from Srinagar end by train/inspection Car upto Sangaldan. Thereafter he conducted Motor Trolley inspection from Sangaldan onwards upto Katra. On the way he critically inspected the ongoing balance critical works in Sawalakote yard and tunnel number T-33 near Katra which is critical for commissioning of the entire project. He expressed satisfaction at thev pace of progress and instructed the project authorities to closely monitor the work of Tunnel T-33. This project is widely acknowledged as one of the most challenging railway line endeavors in the Indian subcontinent, traversing through the young Himalayas fraught with geological complexities.

Every day, Indian Railway is edging closer to connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of the Railway network.