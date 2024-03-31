Search
KEJRIWAL'S ARREST SHAKES TMC OFF ITS STUPOR, TO JOIN INDIA BLOC RALLY
KEJRIWAL’S ARREST SHAKES TMC OFF ITS STUPOR, TO JOIN INDIA BLOC RALLY

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seems to have worked in getting the disgruntled opposition parties of the bloc that had been in disarray over seat sharing issues, back in the fold. Even the TMC has now decided to participate in the joint opposition rally on March 31, at the Ramlila ground in Delhi. While West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will not be attending the joint rally to protest against ruling BJP's vendetta of central agencies targeting opposition leaders across states, she will be kicking off her party's Lok Sabha campaign in the state on the same day, TMC leaders will represent the party at the joint rally.

 

