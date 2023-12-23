Kashmir’s ‘Newton’ introduces all-weather-resistant Kang’er with advanced features

Innovator Mohammad Ismail Mir laments lack of appreciation by govt despite recognition from Harvard Medical School

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Dec 23 (KNO): A renowned Kashmiri innovator, often hailed as the “Newton” of the valley for his numerous inventions, has now introduced an all-weather-resistant Kang'er by incorporating advanced features in the traditional firepot.

Mohammad Ismail Mir, hailing from Watapora village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, has already showcased his inventive prowess with creations like an automatic ventilator, automatic disinfectant spray, and more.

In an interview with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Ismail said he had a passion for innovation since childhood. In 1976, I started a radio station with a range of approximately three kilometres.

Though he completed his education up to the 12th grade, Ismail has always cherished his enthusiasm for technological inventions.

In 1983, after reading a booklet explaining the theory and parts required for innovation, I crafted a remote-controlled car, he said.

Discussing his latest innovation, Mir said that the modified Kang'er can be powered by water, electricity and charcoal, which serves the dual purpose of heating in winter and cooling in summer.

He said the idea was presented to the authorities of science and technology in 2022, and after 4-5 months of dedicated work, the enhanced Kang'er was ready.

This Kang'er, despite its metallic structure, is unbreakable and has safety measures to prevent skin burns, he said, adding that it also functions as a water bottle and has additional features such as electricity generation and fire alerts in the vicinity.

“I can work on any idea if provided with the necessary materials,” Ismail said. He claimed that many of the innovations by present-day innovators in Kashmir were already accomplished by him decades ago.

When asked about his goals, Mir said his primary aim is to support the people in any way possible. His favourite creation to date is the oxygen concentrator developed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the significance of the Kang'er in Kashmiri culture, Ismail said that by introducing such innovative Kang'ers, he aims to preserve this cultural element. He has urged the government to involve registered potters and artisans to produce these Kang'ers on a large scale for the benefit of the public.

Despite his notable inventions, including the oxygen concentrator and automatic disinfectant spray that garnered recognition from the Harvard Medical School last year, Ismail lamented the lack of appreciation from the government at any level so far—(KNO)