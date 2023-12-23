Sonamarg transforms into ‘winter wonderland’ with season’s first snow

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal, Dec 23 (KNO): Sonamarg transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland as it received the season's first snowfall on Saturday, drawing delight from tourists hailing from Kashmir and beyond.

As per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), visitors were spotted engaging in snow play, taking exhilarating sled rides and enjoying delightful moments together

Waking up to a snowy Thursday morning became an unexpected delight for hundreds of tourists exploring Sonamarg.

“It feels like a dream come true for us, arriving in Sonamarg today and witnessing the enchanting mountains adorned with a fresh layer of snow,” said a family from Hyderabad.

A tourist from Delhi, Manjeet said, ‘It is like a dream come true for us' to be here watching snow fall.

“I had only seen snowfall on social media and TV. This is my first visit to any hill station and I could see what I was praying and dreaming of,” he added.

A couple from Maharashtra said they had come to Sonamarg for the first time.

They said that they will try to come every year in winter because the valley is not only heaven in the summer, but it is more than heaven in the winter.

The tourists flocked to see the snow falling. Adjacent Places including Zojila, Baltal, Ganganagar and Gund witnessed fresh snowfall.

Tourists rushed to the famous Place Sonamarg at an altitude of over 9000 feet above sea level, to enjoy the view. While some posed for pictures, others played with the snow. The entire area is gripped in cold conditions.

The flow of tourists is much better than what it was earlier while thanking the tourism department for the promotion, said a hotelier.

Sonamarg has emerged as a tourist hotspot, witnessing about seven lakh visitors this year so far.

Notably Sonamarg is open during the winter and the arrangements have been put in place for ensuring sufficient facilities to the tourists visiting the place.

Discussion on winter activities, including skiing courses is starting on January 10, 2024 while ice skating will start this winter and a mega New Year festival is scheduled on the year end—(KNO)