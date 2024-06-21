back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirKashmir Valley Braces for More Rains, Snow Blankets Peer Ki Gali!
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Kashmir Valley Braces for More Rains, Snow Blankets Peer Ki Gali!

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 21: As plains across the country are facing a heat wave, the upper reaches in   and 's Shopian district received a few inches of snow.

Kashmir Valley was lashed by rain on Friday, bringing down the temperature, officials said.
Peer Ki Gali, connecting Shopian district of south Kashmir with the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, received 4 inches of fresh snowfall, disrupting normal traffic movement on the road on Friday, a Meteorological Department official said.
The upper reaches of Zojila Pass on the Srinagar- highway also experienced fresh snowfall, while several parts of the Ladakh region were also lashed by rain on Friday, MeT office said.
Srinagar and other major parts of Kashmir Valley have experienced intermittent light to moderate rainfall since morning, bringing down the temperature and disrupting normal life.
As the temperature turned cool following rainfall and an overcast sky, many tourists on Boulevard Road on the bank of the iconic Dal Lake were seen wearing warm clothes to cope with the atmosphere.
The MeT office has predicted the weather will generally remain cloudy with light rain or thundershowers at many places in Kashmir Division on Friday.
There is a possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places during the next two days while the weather will generally remain dry, with possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places can't be ruled out during June 24 to 28.
“Heat wave over the plains of  Jammu division from June 22”, it said.
Srinagar, the summer capital of  Jammu and Kashmir, had a minimum temperature recorded during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday at 15.4°C, which was 0.4°C below normal during this period of the season. It also received 5.7 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours on Friday.
The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday in  Srinagar was 27.0°C and it was 2.2°C below normal for the summer capital.
The tourist spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir 10.4°C, the picnic spot of Kokernag 15.1°C, and the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's  Baramulla district had minimum 8.5°C on Friday, the MeT office said.

Previous article
Jammu and Kashmir’s yoga event is taking the world by storm!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu and Kashmir’s yoga event is taking the world by storm!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday...

Spl DG BSF Conducts Surprise Border Check in Jammu Frontier!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 21: Special Director General BSF (Western Command),...

Tragedy Strikes: 98 Lives Lost During Sacred Haj Pilgrimage

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 21:  Ninety-eight Indians have died during...

J&K: CDPOs and Supervisors Shake up!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 21: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered transfer...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir’s yoga event is taking the world by storm!

Spl DG BSF Conducts Surprise Border Check in Jammu Frontier!

Tragedy Strikes: 98 Lives Lost During Sacred Haj Pilgrimage