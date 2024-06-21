Jammu and Kashmir’s yoga event is taking the world by storm!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation from Srinagar in celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day.
“I am grateful to the PM for allowing J&K to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations. This historic event has put Jammu Kashmir
on the global map”, Lt Governor Sinha said.
Yoga plays the most significant role in enhancing the physical, psychological, and emotional aspects of well-being, he said.
The Lt Governor said that the Prime Minister has taken Yoga to the world
and today this invaluable gift from our ancient tradition is being practiced across the globe.
“Yoga is a holistic approach towards happiness. It is the first step towards a healthy life. It unites Body and Mind as saint Patanjali had said that Body and Mind are one. Yoga brings consciousness and through consciousness, pure joy is born”, he added.