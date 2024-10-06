back to top
    Kashmir higher reaches receive snowfall, Rains lash plains

    SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Higher reaches of valley, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received snowfall while plains were lashed by rains, resulting in a drop in temperature on Sunday, officials said.

    Higher reaches of Kashmir valley, including the mountainous range of Affarwat in Ski resort of Gulmarg, the tourist destination of Sonamarg, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top, and Pir Panjal Range, received light snowfall during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday, resulting in a drop in the temperature, they said.
    The tourists were overjoyed to see snowfall over the surrounding mountains at Gulmarg and Sonamarg. Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley experienced light rainfall.
    Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecasts isolated to scattered light rain in Kashmir valley during the next 48 hours.

    “A weak Western disturbance is expected to affect  and Kashmir from Tuesday onwards, and under its influence, the will generally be expected to remain cloudy with the possible sunny breaks,” independent weather observer Faizan Arif told sources.

    He said there are also chances of a rain shower or spell in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Higher reaches may again receive a snowstorm during the period.
    The day temperatures are expected to fall by several degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are also expected to drop after the passage of this Western disturbance.


    Barring Gulmarg, the night temperature across the Kashmir valley was recorded 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal. At Gulmarg, the temperature recorded during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday was 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal. (Agencies)

