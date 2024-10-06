back to top
Search
    India“Hindu society has to unite by eliminating differences, disputes of language, caste,...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    “Hindu society has to unite by eliminating differences, disputes of language, caste, province”: Bhagwat

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Baran Nagar, Oct 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat called on the Hindu society to unite by eliminating differences and disputes of languages, caste and province for its own security.

    Addressing an RSS volunteer gathering in Krishi Upaj Mandi in Baran Nagar, Bhagwat said that discipline of conduct, duty towards the state and having the quality of being goal-orientated were necessary in society.
    “For its security, Hindu society will have to unite by eliminating differences and disputes of language, caste, and province. Society should be such that there is a practice of organisation, goodwill and intimacy. Discipline of conduct, duty towards the state and the quality of being goal-orientated are necessary in society. Society is not made by me and my family only; rather, we have to achieve God in our lives by taking all-around concern for society,” he said.
    He said that is a ‘Hindu nation' and that the term Hindu was used for ‘all sects' of people living here in the country.
    “India is a Hindu nation. We have been living here since ancient times, although the name Hindu came later. Hindu was used for all the sects of India living here. Hindus consider everyone as their own and accept everyone. Hindu says that we are right and you are also right in your place,” Bhagwat said.

    He mentioned that the RSS's work was not mechanical but thought-based and that there was no work in ‘the ' that could be compared to the work done by the RSS.
    He said for the Sangh, the values go from the group leader to the volunteer and from them to the family members of the volunteers. This was the method of personality development in the Sangh, Bhagwat added.


    “Sangh's work is not mechanical but thought-based. There is no work in the world comparable to Sangh's work… Sangh cannot be compared with anyone. From Sangh, values go to the group leader, from the group leader to the volunteer and from the volunteer to the family… This is the method of personality development in Sangh,” he said.


    Rajasthan region Sanghchalak Ramesh Agarwal, Chittor province Sanghchalak Jagdish Singh Rana, Baran division Sanghchalak Ramesh Chand Mehta and Baran district Sanghchalak Vaidya Radheshyam Garg were also present at the event, among others. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war
    Next article
    Kashmir higher reaches receive snowfall, Rains lash plains
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kashmir higher reaches receive snowfall, Rains lash plains

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Higher reaches of Kashmir valley, including...

    Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war

    Northlines Northlines -
    MASNAA BORDER CROSSING, Oct 6: Powerful new explosions rocked...

    Sachin Tendulkar joins America’s National Cricket League Ownership Group

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington/Texas, Oct 6: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined...

    Trump, Along with Elon Musk, Addresses thousands where he was shot at in failed assassination bid

    Northlines Northlines -
    WASHINGTON, Oct 6: Former US president Donald Trump on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kashmir higher reaches receive snowfall, Rains lash plains

    Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war

    Sachin Tendulkar joins America’s National Cricket League Ownership Group