“Hindu society has to unite by eliminating differences, disputes of language, caste, province”: Bhagwat

Baran Nagar, Oct 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat called on the Hindu society to unite by eliminating differences and disputes of languages, caste and province for its own security.

Addressing an RSS volunteer gathering in Krishi Upaj Mandi in Baran Nagar, Bhagwat said that discipline of conduct, duty towards the state and having the quality of being goal-orientated were necessary in society.

“For its security, Hindu society will have to unite by eliminating differences and disputes of language, caste, and province. Society should be such that there is a practice of organisation, goodwill and intimacy. Discipline of conduct, duty towards the state and the quality of being goal-orientated are necessary in society. Society is not made by me and my family only; rather, we have to achieve God in our lives by taking all-around concern for society,” he said.

He said that India is a ‘Hindu nation' and that the term Hindu was used for ‘all sects' of people living here in the country.

“India is a Hindu nation. We have been living here since ancient times, although the name Hindu came later. Hindu was used for all the sects of India living here. Hindus consider everyone as their own and accept everyone. Hindu says that we are right and you are also right in your place,” Bhagwat said.

He mentioned that the RSS's work was not mechanical but thought-based and that there was no work in ‘the world' that could be compared to the work done by the RSS.

He said for the Sangh, the values go from the group leader to the volunteer and from them to the family members of the volunteers. This was the method of personality development in the Sangh, Bhagwat added.





Rajasthan region Sanghchalak Ramesh Agarwal, Chittor province Sanghchalak Jagdish Singh Rana, Baran division Sanghchalak Ramesh Chand Mehta and Baran district Sanghchalak Vaidya Radheshyam Garg were also present at the event, among others. (Agencies)