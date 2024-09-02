back to top
    Karisma Kapoor shuts down false claims about Kapoor women not being allowed to work in films

    Karisma Kapoor sets the record straight on Kapoor women pursuing careers

    Actress Karisma Kapoor recently appeared on comedian Zakir Khan's talk show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir' where she addressed the longstanding misconception that women in the legendary Kapoor family were restricted from working in films. Speaking to the host, Karisma clarified that it was a personal choice for some women like her mother Babita Kapoor and aunt Neetu Kapoor to focus on family after marriage rather than continue their successful acting careers.

    Karisma stated “It was their own decision to start a family and have children as they had already achieved success in their professional lives up to that point.” However, she emphasized that there was no blanket rule against Kapoor women pursuing careers. As examples, she cited her uncles Shammi and Shashi Kapoor's wives Geeta Bali and Jennifer Kendal who both continued thriving in post-marriage.

    Geeta Bali, married to Shammi Kapoor, enjoyed an illustrious two-decade career starring in over 75 films and cementing her place as a leading lady of the 1950s. Meanwhile, Jennifer Kendal, wife of Shashi Kapoor, was co-founder of the iconic Prithvi Theatre and received a BAFTA nomination for her role in 36 Chowringhee Lane, also acting in critically acclaimed movies like Junoon. Sadly, Jennifer lost her battle with colon cancer in 1984.

    Karisma concluded by reiterating “There was never any restriction placed on Kapoor women having careers or acting after marriage as some believe. It was an individual choice for each woman.” With this statement, she puts to rest the long-perpetuated rumors around women's roles in the renowned Bollywood family.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

