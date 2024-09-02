back to top
    SEBI to Implement Single Filing System for Listed Companies' Disclosures
    Business

    SEBI to Implement Single Filing System for Listed Companies’ Disclosures

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Simplified Disclosures on the Horizon for Listed Companies”

    In a significant development for the Indian capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of (SEBI) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch recently stated that a single disclosure system for listed companies will soon be implemented. Speaking at an event organized by industry chamber CII, the SEBI Chief shared that under the proposed system, filings made by listed entities on one stock exchange will automatically be reflected on the other exchange as well.

    This comes as SEBI looks to implement several recommendations around streamlining disclosure norms put forth by a panel led by former regulator S K Mohanty. As per Buch, the “one filing, duplication-free” model will do away with the hassle of duplicated filings and disclosures that companies currently have to manage separately on Indian bourses NSE and BSE. She noted listed firms will benefit from greater efficiency through a centralized system of disclosures.

    In other updates, Buch shared plans are underway to lower the minimum investment threshold for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to just Rs. 250 per month. This move would make the benefits of long-term disciplined investing more accessible. On fostering greater retail participation, she highlighted SEBI's efforts around translating initial public offering (IPO) documents into regional languages. The Chairperson believes this could remove language barriers and boost awareness among local investors across the country.

    Overall, the SEBI Chief's comments point to exciting times ahead for listed firms and investors alike as regulatory processes get streamlined through technological upgrades and investor-friendly reforms. With enhanced disclosure standards and lower barriers to entry, the Indian capital markets seem positioned for stronger inclusive growth in the years to come.

