back to top
Search
    BusinessIndia factory growth cools as orders ease in August
    Business

    India factory growth cools as orders ease in August

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Slowdown Seen as Manufacturing Growth Slips to 3-Month Low

    's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August as demand softened, indicating a minor cooldown in the country's robust economic recovery. The latest manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) from S&P Global showed factory output growth moderated to a 3-month low of 57.5 last month, slipping from July's 58.1 amid slightly weaker orders and output.

    While still firmly in expansion, the index was lower than initial estimates and dragged overall production lower from recent highs. The demand gauges of new orders and output both eased to 7-month lows as competitive pressures weighed slightly. sales also saw softer growth. However, resilient demand continued to support output price inflation which remained strong despite easing input cost pressures.

    Factory hiring was also upturned though slowing for a second straight month on the back of the small slackening in activity. optimism remained positive despite slowing on inflation and competition concerns looking ahead. The growth pullback was minor and came off a high base, with the still performing admirably. Ongoing price pressures could keep policymakers vigilant about balancing inflation with growth. But with inflation projected to continue easing, further stimulus is expected to support manufacturing's ongoing expansion.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    SEBI to Implement Single Filing System for Listed Companies’ Disclosures
    Next article
    Grammy Chief Expresses Reservations on Use of AI in Music amid Growing Debates
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    SEBI to Implement Single Filing System for Listed Companies’ Disclosures

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Simplified Disclosures on the Horizon for Listed Companies" In a...

    Digital Lending Platform Validus Secures $50 Million to Support SMEs in Indonesia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Singapore-based digital finance company Validus has obtained $50 million...

    Private Sector Sales and Profits Rise in First Quarter on Back of Broad-Based Recovery

    Northlines Northlines -
    Corporate Sales and Profits on the Rise in First...

    PM Modi Highlights India’s Nearly 90% Economic Growth Over Past Decade; Vows Continued Policy Reforms

    Northlines Northlines -
    India's Significant Economic Growth Over Past Decade Highlighted By...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grammy Chief Expresses Reservations on Use of AI in Music amid...

    SEBI to Implement Single Filing System for Listed Companies’ Disclosures

    Karisma Kapoor shuts down false claims about Kapoor women not being...