    IIM-A professor shares insights on Navya Naveli Nanda’s admission criteria

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A recent discussion online about Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gaining admission to the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's blended management program has garnered attention. After a user inquired about Nanda's exam performance, an associate professor from the B-school clarified certain aspects of the admission procedure.

    In response to the query about Navya's entrance exam scores, the professor noted that work experience and other credentials hold significance in the admissions process for the particular program. She emphasized that candidates from diverse backgrounds who meet the eligibility criteria, which includes a minimum work tenure, can seek entrance via alternative exams besides CAT.

    The professor praised all applicants for mustering the courage to enroll in the challenging management course. She lightheartedly looked forward to posts from Navya and her batchmates about adjusting to the rigor of IIM-A's programs, similar to comments made by other students in the past.

    Navya had shared happy with her cohort from the inaugural ceremony, expressing joy at pursuing her Post Graduate Diploma from the prestigious B-school. The 26-year-old entrepreneur co-founded Aara and also hosts a podcast discussing women's issues. She holds a communication degree and utilized the pandemic duration to complete her undergraduate studies remotely.

    The two-year blended management program combines online learning with periodic on-campus sessions. It relies on multiple teaching methods and factors work experience into the selection process. Navya's successful career and commitment to social causes seem to have strengthened her application to the sought-after management program at IIM Ahmedabad.

