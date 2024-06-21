Karan Singh Grover opens up on past divorces and present married life with Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover opens up on past relationships and married life with Bipasha Basu

As one of the most prominent names in the Indian television industry, actor Karan Singh Grover has won the hearts of audiences over the years with his diverse roles. While the actor has managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye for the most part, he recently opened up about some defining chapters from the past.

In a rare interview, Grover spoke about his divorces from actresses Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam. The talented star stated that like any breakup, divorces are also never pleasant situations to experience. However, with time and reflection, one starts realizing things happened in the best interest of all. He further remarked that what's important is for people to move forward in a positive manner after facing difficult phases.

It was on the sets of the hit TV show ‘Dill Mill Gayye' that Grover's journey with Winget began, leading to their marriage in 2012. However, their union only lasted 10 months before they parted ways. The actor was also briefly married to Nigam back in 2008.

In 2016, Grover found love again with actress Bipasha Basu during the shooting of their film ‘Alone'. The couple then married the same year and are now proud parents to a young daughter. Talking about his present family life, Grover said being with Basu has transformed him completely. He added that she has helped him discover his true self and now takes great joy in witnessing each new day.

Staying reserved about his private life till now, it seems Grover felt the time was right to open up about significant events from his past and how being married to Basu lighted up his world. With his honesty and evolution over the years, the stellar performer continues winning hearts.