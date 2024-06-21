back to top
Search
EntertainmentKaran Singh Grover opens up on past divorces and present married life...
Entertainment

Karan Singh Grover opens up on past divorces and present married life with Bipasha Basu

By: Northlines

Date:

Karan Singh Grover opens up on past relationships and married life with Bipasha Basu

As one of the most prominent names in the Indian television industry, actor Karan Singh Grover has won the hearts of audiences over the years with his diverse roles. While the actor has managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye for the most part, he recently opened up about some defining chapters from the past.

In a rare interview, Grover spoke about his divorces from actresses Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam. The talented star stated that like any breakup, divorces are also never pleasant situations to experience. However, with time and reflection, one starts realizing things happened in the best interest of all. He further remarked that what's important is for people to move forward in a positive manner after facing difficult phases.

It was on the sets of the hit TV show ‘Dill Mill Gayye' that Grover's journey with Winget began, leading to their marriage in 2012. However, their union only lasted 10 months before they parted ways. The actor was also briefly married to Nigam back in 2008.

In 2016, Grover found love again with actress Bipasha Basu during the shooting of their film ‘Alone'. The couple then married the same year and are now proud parents to a young daughter. Talking about his present family life, Grover said being with Basu has transformed him completely. He added that she has helped him discover his true self and now takes great joy in witnessing each new day.

Staying reserved about his private life till now, it seems Grover felt the time was right to open up about significant events from his past and how being married to Basu lighted up his . With his honesty and evolution over the years, the stellar performer continues winning hearts.

Previous article
Tragic accident in Shimla’s Jubbal; Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge, 4 dead
Next article
Diljit Dosanjh opens up on giving his hit song ‘Lover’ to Karan Johar for his upcoming film for free
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

As we celebrate International Yoga Day and World Music Day on summer solstice, we ask celebrities how they combine the two in leading a...

Northlines Northlines -
Calming pillAlok Singh, Singer As a singer, music is an...

Diljit Dosanjh opens up on giving his hit song ‘Lover’ to Karan Johar for his upcoming film for free

Northlines Northlines -
Diljit Dosanjh reveals he gave hit song 'Lover' to...

Anurag Kashyap addresses long-standing rumours about rifts with co-stars Abhay Deol and Pankaj Jha

Northlines Northlines -
Famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opens up about past misunderstandings...

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s gracious act wins photographer’s gratitude

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent online interaction, a well-known Bollywood photographer...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Death toll in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy rises to 47, 30...

Foreign college graduates should ‘automatically’ get green cards, says Trump

Jammu and Kashmir Administration empowering youth with skills for Viksit Bharat:...