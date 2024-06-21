Diljit Dosanjh opens up on giving his hit song ‘Lover’ to Karan Johar for his upcoming film for free

Diljit Dosanjh reveals he gave hit song ‘Lover' to Karan Johar for free: ‘How much richer would I have gotten?'

Renowned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is known for his chartbuster tracks and electrifying live performances around the world. However, money is not his primary motivation according to a recent interview where he opened up about gifting his song ‘Lover' to acclaimed director Karan Johar.

Speaking to popular YouTuber Sucharita Tyagi, Diljit shared that when Johar needed the track for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he readily offered it without charges. When asked if he is close friends with Johar, Dosanjh clarified “I'm not friends with anyone per se. If I've worked with someone before and they need help, what's the point of not assisting them?”

He further explained that within the industry, people often collaborate and help each other freely. On Johar paying him for the song, Diljit remarked “Even if he had paid, how much richer would I have gotten? It's not like he's lacking funds, and I don't urgently need money either.” The versatile artist hinted that creative cooperation rather than monetary gains are his priority.

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, ‘Lover' plays beautifully during the pivotal interval scene where the leads see each other's families. Johar was earlier apprehensive about the cost but Diljit smoothed things over instantly. Their healthy professional rapport is a lesson for all.