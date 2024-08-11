Karan Johar shares valuable lesson learned from Shabana Azmi’s insight on his debut film

A compelling piece of feedback from a celebrated actress helped renowned filmmaker Karan Johar recognize room for improvement regarding gender portrayal in his debut directorial. In a recent candid conversation, the acclaimed director opened up about receiving insightful perspective from Shabana Azmi that caused him to reflect more deeply on certain dynamics featured in his iconic rom-com Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan shared that upon the film's release, Ms. Azmi inquired about the underlying message surrounding the lead character's shifting interests in the female protagonists. He acknowledged how Anjali's outward femininity coinciding with Rahul's romantic attention toward her unintentionally promoted superficial valuation of appearances over substance. The veteran actress' thoughtful question prompted self-realization for Karan on potential flaws in prioritizing looks over personality.

Humbly reflecting on the learning experience years later, Karan stated he felt embarrassed revisiting certain careless portrayals. He expressed gratitude to Ms. Azmi for her enlightening feedback that helped foster growth and greater sensitivity. Her wise counsel underscored the importance of presenting multi-dimensional female characters beyond superficial traits alone.

This illustrative interaction highlights how respectful exchange of alternative perspectives between industry colleagues can serve to enrich understanding and spur positive change. Karan's openness to critique also sets a commendable example for continual self-improvement and responsiveness to evolving social perspectives.