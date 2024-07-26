Justice Tashi exhorts citizens to perform their duties as enshrined in Indian Constitution

IIM Jammu hosts enlightening session on constitutional duties

JAMMU, JULY 26: Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, today organized an awareness programme on “Duties of a Citizen Under the Constitution of India” at IIM Jammu.

Acting Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, was the chief guest on the occassion who was accompanied by M. K. Sharma, Principal Secretary and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Professor B. S. Sahai, Director, IIM Jammu, Dean Academic, Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran, Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu and Smriti Sharma, Secretary, DLSA Jammu, as well as other faculty members of the Institute were present.

The visit commenced with a comprehensive tour of the IIM Jammu, inspecting the institute's state-of-art facilities and infrastructure that included a world-class library, e-enabled lecture rooms and well maintained administrative block.

Following the campus tour, Justice Tashi Rabstan participated in a sapling plantation ceremony, symbolizing growth and a commitment towards environmental sustainability.

On the occasion, the NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) Theme Song was presented/showcased.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, expressed gratitude to IIM Jammu for organizing the program, emphasizing its importance, particularly for the students. He highlighted the significance of the constitution of India, noting that it is one of the best in the world and addresses every aspect concerning Indian citizens. He urged upon the students to spend five minutes reading the preamble, which can easily be found on Google. He read the preamble, pointing out that it starts with “We, the people,” and beautifully frames the objectives of political unity and integrity of the nation. He requested everyone to take two minutes to go through it to understand their duties.

Justice Tashi Rabstan also mentioned Article 51A, which details the duties of citizens and was subsequently amended. He emphasized the relevance of the topic, stating that people often forget their duties toward the nation. These duties are shared in equality, and respecting and protecting India, safeguarding its stability, and reading the Constitution are indispensable.

He mentioned that understanding and performing these duties promote appreciation for adversity, critical thinking, and meaningful contribution to society. He pointed out that it is especially important for the younger generation to understand their duty toward the nation, which includes protecting national property like gardens and monuments. He reminded everyone that damaging national property results in a loss for everyone.

Justice Tashi Rabstan encouraged everyone to read Article 51A of the Constitution. He was impressed by the state-of-the-art library, Nalanda, which is unique and first of its kind, and the smart classrooms, which are equipped with the latest technology. He urged the students to take advantage of these facilities and congratulated Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and his team for establishing such a state-of-the-art facility in the city of Jammu.

In his welcome address, Prof. B. S. Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu, remarked that IIM Jammu, despite being a new campus, is quickly making its mark. Though considered one of the newer IIMs, it has grown rapidly since its inception by the Ministry of Education. From just 47 students, it has expanded to a community of 1,000 students, and its efforts have been recognized with a ranking of 15th among all IIMs in India in NIRF Rankings, he added.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, in his address, briefed the audience about IIM Jammu, its activities, and its mission of making responsible citizens of the country. He spoke about IIM Jammu's academic activities, its fast-paced growth in a short span of time, and the centers of excellence at the institute.

This was followed by an insightful presentation by Mandeep Reen, Advocate (Panel Lawyers), HCLSC, Jammu, who addressed the audience on the duty of every human being to safeguard public property and avoid resorting to violence under any circumstances. She emphasized that when individuals and societies uphold these principles, both the nation and the entire society rise towards excellence.

The visit concluded with an engaging interaction session, where students and faculty had the opportunity to interact with Justice Tashi Rabstan, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the judicial system.

Smriti Sharma, Secretary, DLSA Jammu, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the dignitaries and participants.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Dr. Anuja Akhouri, Assistant Professor, IIM Jammu.

The event underscores IIM Jammu's commitment towards creating a dynamic and engaging learning environment, bridging the gap between academia and the judiciary, and nurturing future leaders who are well-versed in legal and ethical standards.