JK Industrial Land Allotment Policy amended to makes it more transparent, equitable

Clears proposals for transfer of land for industrial estates

Also gives nod to construction of facilities for IGGDH staff, students; new GMCs at Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30.

While firming up the changes, the Industries and Commerce Department has included views and comments from stakeholders for effectiveness in updation of existing policy. Based upon feedbacks, amendments have been incorporated to elucidate different clauses of the existing policy with a view to provide simplification of processes and efficiency in land allotments. Periodic revision of lease premium, wide publicity for inviting applications, allotment of land on competitive merit basis, analysis of applicant/promoter/companies background including qualification and experience, sector specific evaluation criteria for sector specific allotments, functions and jurisdiction of land allotment committees, timelines for restoration of cancelled allotments etc have been provided in the amendments to the policy.

To encourage large investments having strategic importance to economy of UT, Government may allot land on preferential basis to mega projects viz. industrial/service sector units with minimum capital investment (excluding land and working capital) of at least Rs. 4000 crores.

The amendments shall ensure equity and transparency amongst applicants. The amendments in the Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30 shall help in realizing large investments and this will be a fillip to employment generation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Administrative Council has also approved proposals for transfer of different categories of land for development of Industrial Estates in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present in the meeting. A total of 3188 kanals and 8 marlas of land has been transferred to Industries and Commerce Department for the said purpose.

The transferred land parcel includes 114 kanals and 03 marlas of land in district Kupwara, 1000 kanals of land in district Bandipora, 1094 kanals and 16 marlas of land in district Anantnag, 375 kanals and 06 marlas of land in district Pulwama, 240 kanals of land in district Baramulla and 364 kanals and 03 marlas of land in district Budgam. Development of Industrial infrastructures has been a focus area post-2019 and has been considered as main vehicle for accelerating economic activity besides providing employment.

Industries & Commerce Department has come up with various initiatives for setting up industries in the UT of J&K. In order to carry out activities effectively for attracting investment, the main requirement is to make land available to the Industries & Commerce Department. The land transferred thus, shall enable establishing Industrial Estates for overall development of the area and creation of various employment opportunities.

The Administrative Council has also accorded sanction for construction works of Government Medical Colleges in Kathua, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla.

The proposals were revised keeping in view the constraints like distance, location specific designs, development of land etc. The revised approvals shall enable expeditious funding for development of site and logistic services as well as essential components such as road connectivity, water supply, power, construction of protection walls, development of HVAC, accommodation requirements for construction of male/female hostels for residents, interns etc.

The decision shall ensure smooth functioning of the Medical Colleges and provide tertiary healthcare to the public living in peripheral areas of Kathua, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla districts in the coming days.

The Administrative Council also approved taking up construction of Hostel for PG Boys, Hostel for PG Girls, Bedroom Apartment for married PG Students, Hostel for UG Boys, Hostel for UG Girls, Teaching Staff Quarters, Guest House, Parking, indoor Sports Hall, Non-teaching Staff Quarters, Development of Land, Paver Block, Demolishing and E&M Works at Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental Hospital at Amphala Jammu.

The Council accorded approval for taking up the project at an estimated cost of Rs. 42.50 crores. These assets shall enable efficient functioning of the Dental institute with adequate facilities to the faculty and students to bring the Institute at par in ranking with the colleges of national repute.