Justice Department opens criminal probe into Alaska Airlines fuselage blowout incident

In an intriguing turn of events, sources have revealed that the Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug blowout incident that occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight in January. According to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the DOJ has been contacting passengers who were onboard the flight at the time, notifying them that they are potential victims in the probe. Investigators have also interviewed pilots and flight attendants to gather more details around the harrowing mid-air event.

While neither the Justice Department nor Boeing have officially commented on the reported investigation, the development comes as a surprise. It indicates that authorities are leaving no stone unturned in determining what exactly went wrong and if any misconduct played a role. For passengers who experienced the terrifying ordeal, it offers hope that the investigation will uncover necessary safety upgrades to prevent such risks in the future.

On the fateful January flight from Portland to Ontario, a partial fuselage panel detached from the plane shortly after take-off, forcing the pilots to turn back. Thankfully, through their swift action, no major injuries were reported. However, officials stressed it could have ended much worse. In the aftermath, some Max 9 planes were temporarily grounded while the NTSB conducted a preliminary probe that found the missing door plug had no bolts installed.

With the DOJ now taking a closer look, questions are emerging if Boeing complied with a previous multi-million dollar settlement related to 737 Max 8 crashes that killed 346 people in 2018-2019. Only time will tell what new insights, if any, the criminal investigation uncovers. But one thing is for sure – air passengers deserve complete transparency around safety issues. Let's hope this inquiry provides those long-awaited answers.