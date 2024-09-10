back to top
Search
    IndiaJunior doctors defy SC order, vow to continue strike for justice in...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Junior doctors defy SC order, vow to continue strike for justice in Kolkata horror

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kolkata, Sep 10: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday evening said they would continue their ‘cease work' to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday.

    Demanding the resignation of the state's secretary and director of health (DHE), the striking medics said that they would also take out a rally to ‘Swasthya Bhavan' – the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake – on Tuesday noon.

    “Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work'. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan,” one of the protesting doctors told sources after their governing body meeting here.

    The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks in a seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She was allegedly raped and killed while on duty. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

    The junior doctors have been observing ‘cease work' at state-run hospitals for nearly a month now.

    Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the striking medics to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday to avoid adverse action by the state government.

    The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors if they resume work.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    AAP Kisan wing leader Tarlochan Singh’s murder cracked in 3 hours, main accused held
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAP Kisan wing leader Tarlochan Singh’s murder cracked in 3 hours, main accused held

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ludhiana, Sep 10: In what appears to be one...

    Congress will push wheel of development again: Hooda

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sonepat, Sep 10: Congress candidate and former Speaker Kuldeep...

    US Senator who ‘forced aide to perform oral sex’ pushes for stricter sexual assault laws

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 10: US woman senator--who was accused...

    Wangchuk urges PM Modi to act on Ladakh’s demands

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk requested...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP Kisan wing leader Tarlochan Singh’s murder cracked in 3 hours,...

    Congress will push wheel of development again: Hooda

    US Senator who ‘forced aide to perform oral sex’ pushes for...