    AAP Kisan wing leader Tarlochan Singh’s murder cracked in 3 hours, main accused held

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Ludhiana, Sep 10: In what appears to be one of the fastest action, Khanna police have cracked the sensational murder of a ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

    Confirming the development, Khanna SSP Ashwini Gotyal said the main accused who shot dead Tarlochan Singh DC, local president of AAP Kisan Wing, has been arrested within three hours of the shootout.

    “It was the result of a personal enmity and has nothing to do with ,” she revealed.

    Singh (60), who hailed from Ikolaha village, was attacked when he was returning home from his farm. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

