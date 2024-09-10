Congress will push wheel of development again: Hooda

Sonepat, Sep 10: Congress candidate and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma today filed his nomination for Ganaur Assembly to Returning Officer-cum-SDM Nirmal Nagar. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present.

Projects stalled



Hooda addressed a public meeting earlier and appealed to the people to vote and support the Congress candidate. A roadshow was also taken out. Addressing the gathering, Hooda said it was the first day he had come out for getting a nomination paper filed and he had come straight to Kuldeep Sharma's constituency via Ahirwal.



“There is a tremendous Congress wave everywhere. The Congress has given Kuldeep Sharma as its candidate and he is strong, hardworking and honest. As an MLA, he has always raised the voice of the area strongly and in future also he would play his role very well,” he said.

He said the BJP had pushed the area back under its 10-year rule.



“The Congress had started building Asia's largest market in Ganaur, but even in 10 years, the BJP could not get it completed. Even today, this market is in the same condition where the Congress had left it,” he said. “The road by which we have come today was once built by Kuldeep Sharma, but today the road is in poor state after BJP. Due to this plight of the state by the BJP, only one voice is coming from Ahirwal region – the BJP is going and the Congress is coming. Once the Congress government is formed, the wheel of development will once again move at a fast pace in Ganaur,” he promised.

Kuldeep Sharma said the BJP did not even have 90 candidates of its own due to anti-people policies. “They are stealing candidates from other parties. There has been a rebellion of BJP candidates in 52 out of 67 places. There is a wave in the entire state against the BJP and in favour of the Congress, because the BJP has used lathis on every section of society — farmers, jawans, wrestlers, sarpanchs, employees and Anganwadi workers,” he said.