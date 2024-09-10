back to top
Search
    Latest NewsUS Senator who ‘forced aide to perform oral sex’ pushes for stricter...
    Latest NewsLead News

    US Senator who ‘forced aide to perform oral sex’ pushes for stricter sexual assault laws

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 10: US woman senator–who was accused of forcing her former chief of staff to perform sexual acts on her–has introduced a bill against sexual assault in the California Senate. This comes months after firing him for allegedly refusing her advances.

    Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, a California Senate, has been accused of forcing a married former staffer into entering a “sex-based quid pro quo relationship” that left him with severe back and hip injuries. The female senator's former chief of staff, Chad Condit – son of former Congressman Gary Condit, reportedly filed a case against her last week for pressuring him to perform X-rated acts while travelling for work.

    Suing Alvarado-Gil for allegedly creating a “hostile work ,” the US senator's former chief of staff's lawsuit also alleges that during their final encounter, the senator asked him to do oral sex inside the confined space of a small car, riddling him with a back injury and resulting in three herniated discs and a collapsed hip.

    “This was a sex-based quid pro quo relationship of unwelcome advances and sexual behaviours coupled with punishment and flexing of power,” the suit charges.

    In a video posted on X, Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil talked of the prevalence of sexual assault and violence in the US while seeking support for her bill.

    “April is #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth, and I am leading the charge with Senate Bill 268 – my bill will address a critical gap in the state's criminal justice system by reclassifying the rape of an intoxicated person as a violent felony,” she wrote.

    In the video, Alvarado-Gil said an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds and the affects people of all genders and sexuality.

    If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please know that it is not your fault,” she said in the video, asking citizens to help “end sexual violence”.

    The bill which sought to make rape of an intoxicated person a violent felony and sought stricter punishment for sex crimes was passed in the senate on August 31.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Sheikh Rashid’s party proxy of BJP, claims Mehbooba
    Next article
    Congress will push wheel of development again: Hooda
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Junior doctors defy SC order, vow to continue strike for justice in Kolkata horror

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kolkata, Sep 10: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal...

    AAP Kisan wing leader Tarlochan Singh’s murder cracked in 3 hours, main accused held

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ludhiana, Sep 10: In what appears to be one...

    Congress will push wheel of development again: Hooda

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sonepat, Sep 10: Congress candidate and former Speaker Kuldeep...

    Assembly Elections-2024 |CEO kick starts plantation drive under Green Election initiative in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 9: In order to achieve the target...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Junior doctors defy SC order, vow to continue strike for justice...

    AAP Kisan wing leader Tarlochan Singh’s murder cracked in 3 hours,...

    Congress will push wheel of development again: Hooda