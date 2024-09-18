JPC Postpones Today’s Meeting On Waqf Amendment Bill Due To Technical Reasons

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, scheduled for today has been postponed due to some technical reasons. As per the new schedule, the meeting will now be held on September 19 and 20, 2024. A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was scheduled for September 18, 19 and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe in the capital city of New Delhi. In the meeting, representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs had to record oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee will also hear the views or suggestions of some experts and stakeholders, such as Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna; Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board, on the bill. The committee will addditionally hear the suggestions of All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Delhi and Bharat First, Delhi, on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.