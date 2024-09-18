India sends 32 tonnes of relief supplies to typhoon-hit Myanmar

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday sent a second tranche of 32 tonnes of relief supplies to Myanmar in a military transport aircraft under its Operation Sadbhav, launched two days ago to assist Southeast Asian nations deal with the impact of a major typhoon.

Various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam have been reeling under massive floods after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia's most powerful storm this year, hit the three countries. India has already sent relief supplies to Vietnam and Laos. India sent the second consignment of supplies to Myanmar on an IL-76 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). “A second tranche of 32 tonnes of aid was dispatched via IAF IL-76 today,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“This comprised gensets, temporary shelter, hygiene kits, solar lamps and other relief materials,” it said.

The MEA said the need is being re-assessed towards extending more assistance as may be necessary.

“In keeping with its First Responder commitment in humanitarian situations, India dispatched the first tranche of 21 tons of relief material within hours of receipt of the request from the Myanmar side,” the MEA said in a statement. Indian naval ship INS Satpura, carrying various relief supplies such as ready-to-eat meals, kitchen sets, solar lamps, medical supplies, mosquito nets, water purification tablets and disinfectants, and other materials had been dispatched to Yangon on Monday. “In line with our longstanding ‘Act East' and ‘Neighbourhood First' policies, Operation Sadbhav is part of India's broader efforts to support the friendly people of Myanmar,” the MEA said. The typhoon that originated in the South China Sea made landfall over a week ago, reportedly killing over 170 people in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar.

Operation Sadbhav is part of India's broader effort to contribute to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region. Separately, India sent 1000 metric tonnes of rice to Namibia to help the country deal with recent spells of drought.

“Humanitarian support to Namibia: In solidarity with the Global South. As a credible HADR provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia, to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought,” Jaiswal said.

“A consignment of 1000MTs rice has departed from Nhava Sheva Port for Namibia today,” he said.