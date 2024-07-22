Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Kamala Harris for Democratic Presidential Nomination

In a sudden shake-up, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will no longer seek re-election in 2024, instead throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic nominee. Biden's withdrawal from the presidential campaign was unexpected given his previous statements about running again.

In a written statement, the 81-year-old President said serving in the White House has been “the greatest honor of my life.” However, he felt it was “in the best interest of the party and country” to step back from seeking another term. Biden went on to endorse Harris, calling her an “extraordinary partner” and expressing confidence she could unite Americans.

Biden had faced mounting scrutiny over the past month, with questions raised about his debate performance against Donald Trump in June and instances where he misspoke at public events. His endorsement of Harris allows the party to coalesce around her candidacy with over three months until Election Day.

Harris welcomed Biden's backing, stating in a tweet she was honored by his trust and determined to “earn and win this nomination.” The formal announcement represents an earlier-than-expected handover of the reins to the Vice President, who now leads the Democratic ticket.

The move took many in Biden's inner circle by surprise, including top White House aides learning of his decision just before the public statement. But key Democrats swiftly endorsed Harris, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton along with House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer.

Republicans pounced on the news, attacking Biden's fitness for office and calling on him to immediately resign rather than finishing his term. Trump declared only “more of the same” policies could be expected from Democrats. However, support appears to be coalescing around Harris from presidential hopefuls within her own party.

With the general election race now centered on just Trump vs the prospective Harris, all eyes are on how campaigning will play out over the coming fall months and which candidate can claim victory when voters head to polls in 2024.