back to top
Search
    InternationalJoe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Kamala Harris for Democratic...
    InternationalLatest NewsPolitics

    Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Kamala Harris for Democratic Presidential Nomination

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a sudden shake-up, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will no longer seek re-election in 2024, instead throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic nominee. Biden's withdrawal from the presidential campaign was unexpected given his previous statements about running again.

    In a written statement, the 81-year-old President said serving in the White House has been “the greatest honor of my life.” However, he felt it was “in the best interest of the party and country” to step back from seeking another term. Biden went on to endorse Harris, calling her an “extraordinary partner” and expressing confidence she could unite Americans.

    Biden had faced mounting scrutiny over the past month, with questions raised about his debate performance against Donald Trump in June and instances where he misspoke at public events. His endorsement of Harris allows the party to coalesce around her candidacy with over three months until Election Day.

    Harris welcomed Biden's backing, stating in a tweet she was honored by his trust and determined to “earn and win this nomination.” The formal announcement represents an earlier-than-expected handover of the reins to the Vice President, who now leads the Democratic ticket.

    The move took many in Biden's inner circle by surprise, including top White House aides learning of his decision just before the public statement. But key Democrats swiftly endorsed Harris, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton along with House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer.

    Republicans pounced on the news, attacking Biden's fitness for office and calling on him to immediately resign rather than finishing his term. Trump declared only “more of the same” policies could be expected from Democrats. However, support appears to be coalescing around Harris from presidential hopefuls within her own party.

    With the general election race now centered on just Trump vs the prospective Harris, all eyes are on how campaigning will play out over the coming fall months and which candidate can claim victory when voters head to polls in 2024.

    Previous article
    Chief Secy reviews establishment of KKGs, its Software/Portal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Finance Minister Sitharman set to make history with 7th consecutive Budget

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 21: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is...

    Matter Of Joy And Pride’: PM Modi Applauds India’s Record Performance In Maths Olympiad 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed...

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For His Life; Alleges Inhumane Conditions In Jail

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Jul 21: Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated...

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA, July 21: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chief Secy reviews establishment of KKGs, its Software/Portal

    SC to hear pleas to seize money received by political parties...

    Cop dies after his rifle goes off accidentally