    Jammu Kashmir
    Chief Secy reviews establishment of KKGs, its Software/Portal

    SRINAGAR, JULY 21: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review progress on establishment of Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) across and as well as development of KKG Software cum portal being developed by Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo informatics (BISAG), Production department (APD) and SKUAST.

    The meeting, among others, was attended by Principal Secretary APD, Principal Secretary Department, Vice Chancellors of SKUAST-J and SKUAST-K, Mission Director HADP, Secretary Rural Development And Panchayati Raj, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sericulture, Deputy Commissioners of all districts and other concerned officers.

    During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took progress report from each Deputy Commissioner regarding establishment of KKG in their respective districts.

    He directed them to establish all the required IT infrastructure at the designated sites at the earliest so that these centres can be made functional before the launch of KKG Software cum portal.

    The Chief Secretary called upon all DCs to notify the list of Krishi Udhyamis well in time so that the KKGs can be made functional by the designated time of first week of August.

    He added that these centers are poised to become pivotal hubs offering farmers access to agricultural inputs, information on modern farming techniques, market linkages and government schemes.

    The Chief Secretary underlined that establishment of KKGs is an innovative and remarkable step particularly for the farming community, who will have one stop solution for all of their grievances and issues in these centres.

    He added that KKGs will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between farmers and essential services, thereby promoting sustainable agricultural practices and economic growth in the region.

    They informed that this system would have innate characteristics of farmer registration, sale of agricultural inputs, scheme on boarding mechanism, advisories, skilling, expert consultation, digital marketing, decision support and developing of smart phone applications.

    SC to hear pleas to seize money received by political parties under Electoral Bonds Scheme
