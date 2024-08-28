back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJKPC Announces First List of 7 Candidates for Assembly Elections
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    JKPC Announces First List of 7 Candidates for Assembly Elections

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 28: and Peoples' Conference on Wednesday announced its first list of seven candidates for three-phase assembly elections, scheduled to go underway from September 18 onwards.

    General Secretary JKPC Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, in a press communique, said that the announced list is approved by the party president Sajad Gani Lone.

    Among the announced candidates include; Abdul Gani Vakil from Rafiabad, Nazir Ahmad Laway from Kulgam, Abid Hussain Ansari from Zadibal, Irfan Matto from Eidgah, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo from Uri, Asif Lone from Baramulla and Mohd. Hamza Lone from Gurez.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Declines to Contest in Upcoming Polls
    Next article
    How 2024 Election Results Empowered India’s Democratic Revival: Manish Tewari
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    How 2024 Election Results Empowered India’s Democratic Revival: Manish Tewari

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Congress leader Manish Tewari shared...

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Declines to Contest in Upcoming Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 28: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday...

    Vigilance Bureau arrests sacked security supervisor in fake recruitment case at Punjabi University in Patiala

    Northlines Northlines -
    Patiala, August 28:The Vigilance Bureau has arrested a sacked...

    Controversy erupts over Maharashtra minister’s remarks on Shivaji statue collapse

    Northlines Northlines -
    The collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How 2024 Election Results Empowered India’s Democratic Revival: Manish Tewari

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Declines...

    Ranking the Most Dangerous Cosmetic Surgeries: Eye Color Change Surgery with...