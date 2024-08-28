JKPC Announces First List of 7 Candidates for Assembly Elections

Srinagar, Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Conference on Wednesday announced its first list of seven candidates for three-phase assembly elections, scheduled to go underway from September 18 onwards.

General Secretary JKPC Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, in a press communique, said that the announced list is approved by the party president Sajad Gani Lone.



Among the announced candidates include; Abdul Gani Vakil from Rafiabad, Nazir Ahmad Laway from Kulgam, Abid Hussain Ansari from Zadibal, Irfan Matto from Eidgah, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo from Uri, Asif Lone from Baramulla and Mohd. Hamza Lone from Gurez.