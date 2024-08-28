New Delhi, Aug 28: Congress leader Manish Tewari shared thoughtful reflections on the deeper implications of India's 2024 general election outcomes in a recent interview. As one of the nation's longest-serving parliamentarians, Tewari offered unique insights into how the results restored balance to India's democratic institutions.



Rather than fixating on raw numbers, Tewari recognized how the elections allowed space for open dialogue once more. In the previous years, fear had suffocated frank discussions as censorship seeped into several spheres. However, the new political configuration pulled India back from this perilous path. Media houses now feel empowered to report facts without bias, while other watchdogs regain confidence overseeing transparency.



For Tewari, democracy flourishes when all voices find representation. He passionately advocates deepening citizen participation at each level. Widening consultation across political events, from leadership picks to policy drafting, strengthens democracy's foundations. Internally, the Congress leading transparent elections sets an admirable standard for intra-party democracy that others can emulate.



Looking ahead, Tewari is upbeat coalition politics will influence positive change. Recent government actions rolling back authoritarian overreaches display this reality. As no single party controls all levers, consensus and compromise become necessary. For the public's benefit, rigid stances that denied nuance earlier now display flexibility.



Overall, Tewari's evaluation refreshes our perspective on the summer polls. Beyond numbers alone, they revived the health of democratic norms and revived checks on any single influence dominating. For India's long-term wellbeing, may this spirit of open and inclusive governance continue guiding the years to come.



