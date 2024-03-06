Search
Subscribe
JammuJKBOSE postpones 10th Exams slated on March 7
JammuJammu Kashmir

JKBOSE postpones 10th Exams slated on March 7

By: Northlines

Date:

Jammu Tawi, Mar 5: The Jammu and Board of School (JKBOSE) Tuesday postponed annual examination of 10th standard of Vocational Subjects slated on March-07.

The board said that the vocational examination slated on March-07 in soft zones shall be held on April-04.

Director Academics of JKBOSE in a notification said, “In view of unavoidable circumstances the examination of Vocational Subjects including , apparels, makeup and home furnishing, automotive, beauty and wellness, health core, IT& ITES. Physical Education & , Plumbing/ Retail, security, telecommunication, tourism and hospitality, electronics and hardware of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session Annual (Regular)2024 of Soft Zone areas of UT of Jammu & Kashmir, which was scheduled to be held on 07-03-2024 has been postponed and shall be held on 04-04-2024.”

The board however said that the examination of rest of the subjects scheduled with immediate effect from March-11-2024 shall be held accordingly as per date sheet already issued in this behalf.

Previous article
Driverless Goods Train Incident: After Loco-Pilot, Nr Railway sacks Kathua Station Master from service
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Driverless Goods Train Incident: After Loco-Pilot, Nr Railway sacks Kathua Station Master from service

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, March 5: The Northern Railways removed from...

Chief Justice chairs Tele-Law cum Mela held under CSC-SPV Campaign

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 5: Under the banner of “Hamara Samvidhan...

Will contest all 3 seats in Kashmir: NC

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 5: National Conference (NC) Tuesday said while...

2 killed after car skids off road

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 5: Two people were killed after...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.