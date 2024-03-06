Azad taunts NC, PDP: ‘Those who call us B team were part of BJP Govts’

Srinagar, Mar 5: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said those who accuse him of being in cahoots with the BJP have no right to say as they have themselves been in alliance with the saffron party in the past.

Azad's remarks came amidst accusations by regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir that his party was the ‘B' team of the BJP.

“Those who say that (I am B team), they both are A team. They have been in government and became CM. I have not been a minister or MP or MLA of that team,” he said.

“So, what right do they have to call us as a B team when they themselves have been a part of BJP governments?” Azad told reporters here when asked about the accusations.

In an apparent reference to the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Azad said such parties should do some soul-searching before accusing anyone else.

“They should also check Parliament's records to see who spoke against the BJP there,” he added.

To a question whether the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had failed, the former J-K chief minister said they are doing their work and he is doing his.

“Whether it has failed or is successful, it is for the people to decide,” he said.

About his remarks on China during his speech at the public meeting earlier, Azad said India is facing threat on the border from both China and Pakistan.

“Yes, there is a danger to the whole country. This is not something new,” he said.

However, when asked that Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes no reference to China but says India will take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Azad said, “Whether he says something or not, it is a danger to us. It is not necessary to say everything as everyone knows”.

The DPAP chief said revoking Article 370 was a ‘mistake' by the central government.

“I spoke in favour of Article 370 in Parliament. These parties remained silent there as well. They only rake it up for votes,” he added.